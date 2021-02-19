Wakefield woman sentenced to 5-10 years prison for child abuse

If the children, who were homeschooled, left their bedroom for any reason, Angel Henderson would choke, kick or hit them. The children, ages 9 and 14 at the time, also were forced to sleep in pajamas that had the arms sewn to the side and the legs sewn together and wear stocking hats pulled down over faces.

Sheriff's deputies found the then-14-year-old son wearing the one-piece pajamas in the back of a vehicle on Jan. 19, 2018, after Angel Henderson had reported him missing.

Henderson said Friday that the pajamas were used for "swaddling," or helping to calm the children, who both had behavioral issues.

"It worked," Henderson said. "I have a pair of them myself. I love them. I wear them to this day."

Henderson said her husband had "checked out" and left much of the child-rearing to her, forcing her to cope with the children's behavior, which included biting, spitting and throwing things, on her own. She had researched many of the methods she used to control the children and sought advice from others, she said.

"I did what I could. Desperate times call for desperate measures," she said. "If I could change things, I definitely would, but I can't."