Wakonda man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX FALLS -- A Wakonda, South Dakota, man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
In January, a jury in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls found Larry Rederick, 47, guilty of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Rederick possessed 50 grams or more of meth on Jan. 9, 2020, and beginning on an unknown date through July 20, 2020, conspired with others to sell more than 500 grams of meth.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
