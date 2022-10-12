 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wakonda pharmacist charged with theft of prescription painkillers

SIOUX FALLS -- A Wakonda, South Dakota, pharmacist has been charged in federal court with illegally obtaining prescription painkillers for nearly three years.

Cody Carstensen, 46, was indicted earlier this month and pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of theft in connection with health care and three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.

He is accused of embezzling, stealing and illegally obtaining hydrocodone, oxymorphone, oxycontin, oxycodone and morphine from Landmann-Jungman Memorial  Hospital in Scotland, South Dakota, and Scotland Pharmacy from June 2019 through February 2022.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Court stock
