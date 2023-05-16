SIOUX FALLS — A Wakonda, South Dakota, pharmacist who stole prescription painkillers from a hospital and its pharmacy for nearly three years was placed on probation Monday.

Cody Carstensen, 46, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to two years' probation and must pay a $100 special assessment.

He pleaded guilty in January to one count of theft in connection with health care. Carstensen stole hydrocodone, oxymorphone, oxycontin, oxycodone and morphine from Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital in Scotland, South Dakota, and Scotland Pharmacy from June 2019 through February 2022. Carstensen admitted to stealing the drugs from several shipments delivered to the hospital and using them for his own purposes.

Carstensen also was ordered to pay restitution, which, according to a plea agreement, will be $4,097.

Three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.