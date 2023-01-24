Wakonda pharmacist pleads guilty of stealing painkillers

SIOUX FALLS -- A Wakonda, South Dakota, pharmacist has pleaded guilty of stealing prescription painkillers from a hospital and its pharmacy for nearly three years.

Cody Carstensen, 46, entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of theft in connection with health care.

Sentencing was scheduled for April 17. His charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

As part of a plea agreement filed in the case, three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge will be dismissed. Carstensen has agreed to pay $4,097 in restitution to Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital in Scotland, South Dakota, and Scotland Pharmacy.

Carstensen stole hydrocodone, oxymorphone, oxycontin, oxycodone and morphine from the hospital and its associated pharmacy from June 2019 through February 2022. Carstensen admitted to stealing the drugs from several shipments delivered to the hospital and using them for his own purposes.