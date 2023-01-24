 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wakonda pharmacist pleads guilty of stealing painkillers

  • 0

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

SIOUX FALLS -- A Wakonda, South Dakota, pharmacist has pleaded guilty of stealing prescription painkillers from a hospital and its pharmacy for nearly three years.

Cody Carstensen, 46, entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of theft in connection with health care.

Sentencing was scheduled for April 17. His charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

As part of a plea agreement filed in the case, three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge will be dismissed. Carstensen has agreed to pay $4,097 in restitution to Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital in Scotland, South Dakota, and Scotland Pharmacy.

Carstensen stole hydrocodone, oxymorphone, oxycontin, oxycodone and morphine from the hospital and its associated pharmacy from June 2019 through February 2022. Carstensen admitted to stealing the drugs from several shipments delivered to the hospital and using them for his own purposes.

People are also reading…

$1 for 13 weeks
Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers have discovered that our galaxy is too big for its neighborhood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News