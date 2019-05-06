SIOUX CITY -- In the daylight, hours after Paiten Sullivan and Felipe Negron Jr., had died of stab wounds, Tran Walker led police to a Morningside neighborhood where he said he had lost his knife while fleeing the scene of the stabbing.
Sioux City Police Det. John Sanders testified Monday that the knife was found in the back yard of a home in the 800 block of South Paxton Street, a block east of the King Koin Launderette, where Sullivan and Negron had been stabbed.
First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell showed Sanders photos of what appeared to be a blood on a gate, a blood trail to the garage and a photo of the knife lying by a lawn mower. Sanders confirmed that the knife seen in the photo was the one officers collected.
Under cross examination, Sanders told public defender Jennifer Solberg that he did not know if the red spots seen in the photos were ever tested for the presence of blood.
Walker, 19, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of first-degree murder for the Jan. 28, 2018, stabbing deaths of Sullivan, 17, and Negron, 18, both of Sioux City.
Walker is accused of stabbing Sullivan while they were in a vehicle at Jay Avenue and South Cecelia Street. Police believe Negron, a mutual friend, was driving before he was fatally stabbed while trying to protect Sullivan.
During much of the morning of the trial's third day, Campbell showed a Sioux City Police Department video of Walker's interview with investigators after he had been treated at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's hospital for a severe cut on one of his fingers.
Little of what was said on the hour-long video could be heard or comprehended in much of the courtroom, and District Judge Tod Deck, who will issue the verdict in the case because Walker has waived his right to a jury trial, and the attorneys followed along with a written transcript. Media requests to Deck for a copy of the transcript have yet to be ruled upon.
In the video, Walker could be seen staring at the floor throughout questioning and moving very little. He responded to officers in a quiet voice that was barely audible on the recording. Many of the questions asked by police could not be heard or understood, though the question: "What happened to Paiten and Felipe?" could be heard. Walker's answer to the question was not audible to those seated at the back of the courtroom.
If found guilty as charged, Walker would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.