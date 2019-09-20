Public defender Laury Lau, standing, gestures toward Tran Walker during the opening day of Walker's trial on first-degree murder charges on May 2. Walker was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the Jan. 28, 2018, stabbing deaths of Paiten Sullivan, 17, and Felipe Negron Jr., 18.
SIOUX CITY -- The list of adjectives Stevie Sullivan used to describe Tran Walker's actions the night he killed her stepdaughter and a friend was lengthy and included words such as "despicable" and "dastardly."
"Tran Walker, you are an evil individual," Sullivan said.
Walker will have the rest of his life to contemplate Sullivan's words. District Judge Tod Deck on Friday sentenced Walker, who will turn 20 on Sunday, to a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for the Jan. 28, 2018, stabbing deaths of ex-girlfriend Paiten Sullivan and their friend Felipe Negron Jr. Deck found Walker guilty on Aug. 1 of two counts of first-degree murder.
Walker did not speak at sentencing, saying only "no" when asked by Deck if he had anything to say before he was sentenced.
"I certainly hope that to whatever extent it's possible, Mr. Walker, you use your time in prison to better yourself," said Deck, who presided over the trial in May after Walker waived his right to a jury trial.
The families of Sullivan and Negron, through a victim advocate, declined to comment on the sentence. After Walker's verdict was announced last month, they had thanked everyone involved in the case for the role they played in leading to a conviction.
Public defender Jennifer Solberg said she "absolutely" would appeal the verdict. She declined further comment.
Walker and Sullivan, 17, had dated on and off in the months prior to the stabbing. On the night of the murder, mutual friend Negron, 18, drove Sullivan to meet Walker, whom First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell said was out for revenge after Sullivan told him she was not in love with him and did not want to date him anymore.
Negron parked the Chrysler PT Cruiser he was driving at South Cecelia Street and Jay Avenue shortly after 1 a.m., and Walker began stabbing his friends. Medical evidence showed that Sullivan was stabbed 43 times and bled to death after a carotid artery in her neck was sliced. Negron was stabbed 17 times and died of excessive bleeding after his heart was punctured.
A witness who saw the altercation and rushed to aid Sullivan and Negron testified at trial that Negron identified Walker as his assailant. In a video shown at trial, Walker told investigators he had stabbed Sullivan and Negron. He told police he wanted Sullivan to know that her actions "led up to this."
Deck said in his verdict that he found Walker's actions to be intentional. He had one purpose in mind when he brought a knife with him that night.
"The stabbings were for no other purpose than to do physical harm," Deck wrote in his verdict, filed in Woodbury County District Court.
Walker led investigators the next day to a back yard where he had hidden the knife after fleeing from the scene.
Witnesses testified that Walker spoke of having suicidal thoughts and self-harming behaviors. Walker himself told investigators of mental health problems that caused him to black out and forget things. Solberg did not file a notice of diminished capacity defense, but argued that those mental health issues prevented Walker from forming the specific intent to commit the crime.
Though evidence of some level of impairment or mental health issues was shown, it was not sufficient for a finding of not guilty, Deck said, noting the defense called no expert witnesses to testify about Walker's mental state.
In addition to serving his prison sentence, Walker also was ordered to pay $150,000 each to the estates of Sullivan and Negron.
