You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Walthill man charged with strangulation, domestic assault
0 comments

Walthill man charged with strangulation, domestic assault

{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- A Walthill, Nebraska, man has been charged in federal court with grabbing a woman by the neck during a domestic assault.

Bernard Jackson, 44, was indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court on charges of strangulation and domestic assault by a habitual offender.

According to court documents, on Oct. 30 Jackson became angry with the woman and punched her in the back of the head five or six times and twice in the face, knocking her to the floor before grabbing her by the neck with both hands to stand her up. The woman reported to authorities that after Jackson released her, she felt dizzy and could not breathe and fell onto a bed. Jackson then left the house. He was arrested Nov. 4.

Jackson has two previous domestic assault convictions and two prior convictions of assault, all involving the same woman, court documents said.

Macy man sentenced to federal prison for robbery
Sioux City woman sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
1 of 17
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News