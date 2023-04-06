OMAHA -- A Walthill, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.

Collin Parker, 29, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Omaha to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday to 110 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, officers on Aug. 20, 2021, stopped a vehicle in Macy, Nebraska, in which Parker and co-defendant Terrence Sherman were riding. Officers found 123 grams of methamphetamine, scales, baggies and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Sherman has pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in May.