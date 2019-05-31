{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- A Walthill, Nebraska, man on Friday was fined and placed on probation for firing a handgun at a van full of people.

Angelo Russell, 38, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm.

U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. fined Russell $2,500 and placed him on five years probation. Russell also must pay a $100 special assessment.

Russell chased six men from his home on Feb. 11, 2018, and fired several shots from a .22-caliber handgun at their van. At least one shot struck the vehicle.

As part of a plea agreement, a charge of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence was dismissed.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments