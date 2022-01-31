Walthill man getting nearly six years in federal prison for assault with a deadly weapon

OMAHA -- A Walthill, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for assaulting another man.

Matthew Moniz Jr., 33, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 70 months in prison on one count of assault with a deadly weapon. After completing his prison sentence, Moniz will be on supervised release for three years.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Moniz and his co-defendant, Jonathan Earth, assaulted the male victim during a Dec. 16, 2019, fight in Winnebago, Nebraska. Moniz punched the victim and cut him in the face with a knife. While Earth held the victim down, Moniz stabbed the victim in the neck, causing a deep laceration.

Earth was sentenced on Dec. 20 to 63 months in prison.

