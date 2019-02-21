Try 1 month for 99¢

OMAHA -- A Walthill, Nebraska, man has pleaded guilty to firing a handgun at a van full of people.

Angelo Russell, 38, entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. As part of a plea agreement, a charge of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence will be dismissed. Sentencing was scheduled for May 31.

According to court documents, Russell chased six men from his home on Feb. 11, 2018, and fired several shots at their van. At least one shot struck the van.

Court Reporter

