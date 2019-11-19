You are the owner of this article.
Walthill man pleads not guilty to strangulation
OMAHA -- A Walthill, Nebraska, man has pleaded not guilty to grabbing a woman by the neck during a domestic assault.

Bernard Jackson, 44, entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to charges of strangulation and domestic assault by a habitual offender.

According to court documents, on Oct. 30 Jackson became angry with the woman and punched her in the back of the head and in the face, knocking her to the floor before grabbing her by the neck with both hands to lift her to her feet. The woman reported to authorities that after Jackson released her, she felt dizzy and could not breathe and fell onto a bed.

Jackson has two previous domestic assault convictions and two prior convictions of assault, all involving the same woman, court documents said.

