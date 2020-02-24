Walthill man sentenced to federal prison for domestic assault

OMAHA -- A Walthill, Nebraska, man was sentenced Monday to 37 months in federal prison for domestic abuse.
Anthony Cook, 28, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha in November to domestic assault by a habitual offender.
According to court documents, Cook kicked and punched a woman in the ribs and also attempted to strangle or suffocate her on March 19. Cook has three previous domestic abuse convictions, court records show.
