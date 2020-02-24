You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Walthill man sentenced to federal prison for domestic assault
View Comments

Walthill man sentenced to federal prison for domestic assault

{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- A Walthill, Nebraska, man was sentenced Monday to 37 months in federal prison for domestic abuse.

Anthony Cook, 28, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha in November to domestic assault by a habitual offender.

According to court documents, Cook kicked and punched a woman in the ribs and also attempted to strangle or suffocate her on March 19. Cook has three previous domestic abuse convictions, court records show.

Court stock
View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News