Walthill man sentenced to prison for domestic assault
Walthill man sentenced to prison for domestic assault

OMAHA -- A Walthill, Nebraska, man was sentenced Monday to eight years in federal prison for grabbing a woman by the neck during a domestic assault.

Bernard Jackson, 44, was found guilty in a January trial in U.S. District Court in Omaha of strangulation and domestic assault by a habitual offender.

Jackson became angry with the woman on Oct. 30, and punched her in the back of the head five or six times and twice in the face, knocking her to the floor before grabbing her by the neck with both hands to stand her up. The woman reported to authorities that after Jackson released her, she felt dizzy and could not breathe and fell onto a bed. Jackson then left the house.

Jackson had been convicted of assaulting the same victim at least four times previously.

