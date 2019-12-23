Walthill man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse

OMAHA -- A Walthill, Nebraska, man was sentenced to six years in federal prison Friday for sexual abuse.
You have free articles remaining.
United States Attorney Joe Kelly said in a statement that Leander Woodhull, 35, engaged in a sexual act with an individual who was physically incapable of declining participation.
On the evening of Feb. 2, 2014, Woodhull was alone with the victim at a residence in Walthill. Woodhull touched the victim's genitalia with the intent to abuse the victim, knowing that the victim was physically incapable of declining participation.
United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Woodhull to 72 months of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After completing his prison term, Woodhull will begin a 10-year term of supervised release.