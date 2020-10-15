Walthill woman sentenced to 10 years prison for robbery

SIOUX CITY -- A Walthill, Nebraska, woman was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for her role in a Sioux City home invasion.

Tareah Grant, 29, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree robbery. She must serve at least five years of her sentence before she's eligible for parole.

As part of a plea agreement, charges of first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony were dismissed.

Grant was charged in connection with the March 22 break-in at a home in the 1200 block of Jones Street. According to court documents, Grant and Joshua Walker entered the residence after Littlehawk Eagleelk hit the man in the head with the butt of a shotgun. The three were charged with taking a television set, cash and the victim's cellphone.

Walker, 28, of Walthill, was sentenced in September to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.