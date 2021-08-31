 Skip to main content
Walthill woman sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Walthill, Nebraska, woman has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Whitley Mitchell, 30, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced Aug. 23 to 90 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, police stopped a car Mitchell was driving and found 9 grams of meth in her purse and a gun belonging to her passenger in the glove box. Another 116 grams of meth were found in a plastic jar in the car and 210 grams of the drug were found in individual baggies.

