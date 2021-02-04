Walthill woman sentenced to prison for role in carjacking

SIOUX CITY -- A Walthill, Nebraska, woman involved in a Sioux City carjacking was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.

Tareah Grant, 29, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree theft, a charge that was reduced from first-degree robbery as part of a plea agreement.

District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer ordered Grant's prison sentence to be served concurrently, or at the same time, as a 10-year sentence she's currently serving for second-degree robbery.

The carjacking victim picked up Grant in South Sioux City on March 13 after she asked him for a ride to Sioux City. As he was driving, the victim noticed a blue Toyota following them, and Grant was on her phone sending text messages and making a call.

When they were near the intersection of West 15th and Center streets in Sioux City, Grant told the victim to pull over. The Toyota pulled up, and two men got out of the car. One of the men pulled the victim from his vehicle and punched him in the face before getting into it with the other man and driving off.

William Hunter, 26, of Winnebago, Nebraska, received a 10-year suspended prison sentence and three years probation for his role in the carjacking.