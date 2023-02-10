SIOUX CITY -- A Washington, D.C., man has been accused of sexually abusing a Sioux City woman he met on Facebook.

Derrick Coley, 27, was arrested Thursday on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony.

At 9:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Sioux City police officers were dispatched to a disturbance on Hornick Avenue.

A criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court stated that Coley came to visit the victim from out of town. The two met each other on Facebook and exchanged messages up until the Coley arrived, the prior evening.

The victim told officers that Coley punched her in the face, forced her to get undressed and sexually assaulted her, according to the complaint, which lists a DNA/sexual assault kit as physical evidence.

The victim was taken to UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, where she was diagnosed with a broken nose.

"The victim had swelling and redness near the point of impact and a crooked nose," the complaint stated.