SIOUX CITY -- A Washington, D.C., man accused of sexually assaulting a Sioux City woman he met on Facebook has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Derrick Coley, 27, pleaded guilty Monday in Woodbury County District Court to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor that was amended from a Class D felony as part of a plea agreement. A charge of third-degree sexual abuse was dismissed. Coley was credited with time served since his Feb. 9 arrest.

District Judge Steven Andreasen also placed Coley on two years' probation and fined him $855. Coley also must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for 10 years and will serve a 10-year special sex offender parole. If he were to violate terms of the parole, he could be sentenced to prison.

Coley traveled to Sioux City on Feb. 7 to visit a woman he'd met on Facebook two weeks earlier.

The following night, police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 600 block of Hornick Avenue, where the woman told officers Coley had assaulted her. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for a broken nose.

In his guilty plea, Coley admitted he assaulted the woman while having the intent to commit sexual abuse and injured her.