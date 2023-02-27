Derrick Coley, 27, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of third-degree sexual abuse and assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury.

According to court documents, Coley had met the woman on Facebook two weeks earlier and traveled to Sioux City to meet her on Feb. 7.

The following night, police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 600 block of Hornick Avenue, where the woman told officers Coley had punched her in the face, forced her to get undressed and then raped her. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for a broken nose.