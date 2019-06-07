ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A man from Washington state faces multiple charges after he was stopped in Rock Rapids with a trailer stolen from Minnesota.
According to a press release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, at around 10:32 p.m. Thursday, a Lyon County deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on S Fairlamb Street in Rock Rapids. The driver, 52-year-old Michael Morris of Kent, Washington, was arrested and charged with six misdemeanors and a felony.
The misdemeanor charges include failure to have a valid driver's license; failure to provide security against liability; registration violation; possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine drug paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device.
Morris was also charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony, when it was discovered that the trailer he was pulling was stolen from Rock County, Minnesota. He was held in the Lyon County Jail.