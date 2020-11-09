Wastewater plant worker given fine, probation for tampering with samples

Defense attorney Patrick Parry also said Schwarte had underlying health issues that would add risk factors should he contract COVID-19 while in prison. Parry also sought leniency because Schwarte, who was a shift supervisor, gained no benefit from his actions, and even now his motive was unknown.

"It's very rare to have a case where you have an offense and you don't know why he did it," Parry said. "He very much was a follower in terms of going along with what happened."

Schwarte and former plant superintendent Jay Niday both were charged with raising chlorine levels to wastewater on days that E. coli samples were taken to make it appear the city was meeting federal E. coli standards when wastewater samples were tested. Once the samples were taken, the chlorine was added at minimal levels that did not disinfect wastewater to meet federal standards before it was discharged into the Missouri River. The test manipulations began as early as 2012 and continued to June 2015.

The fraudulent testing procedures violated and concealed violations of the city's federal wastewater permits and the federal Clean Water Act and deceived the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which administers the city's permits, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.