WATCH NOW: Downtown Great Southern Bank robbed Wednesday afternoon
breaking

WATCH NOW: Downtown Great Southern Bank robbed Wednesday afternoon

Great Southern Bank robbery

Sioux City Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a robbery at the Great Southern Bank, 329 Pierce St. 

 Mason Dockter

SIOUX CITY – The Great Southern Bank at Pierce and Fourth streets in downtown Sioux City was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

Sioux City Police were called to the bank at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday after a panic alarm was tripped at the bank.

“We immediately called them, and the teller told us that they were just robbed,” said SCPD Sgt. Jake Noltze. “She gave us a brief description of the two suspects that were involved, and officers in the area located those two males… within a couple blocks of the bank.”

Sioux City police talk about Wednesday afternoon's robbery at Great Southern Bank in downtown Sioux City.

Ronald Edwards, 35, of Sioux City, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. Police said he approached a bank teller, threatened her and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Noltze said the suspects were unarmed. 

“We did recover some evidence from the crime,” he said.

The robbery remains under investigation. 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: SCPD Sgt. Jake Noltze talks about Wednesday robbery at Great Southern Bank

