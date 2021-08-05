WATCH NOW: Iowa courts not yet facing renewed COVID precautions, chief justice says

SIOUX CITY -- As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs again, there currently is no intent to reimpose facial covering, social distancing and other requirements in Iowa's courts and judicial offices, the state's chief justice said Thursday.
"At the moment, is there a plan? No, but we are currently monitoring it," Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen said. "We are certainly paying attention to what's going on not only in our state, but the country."
COVID's Delta variant has led to thousands of new positive cases across the country, and Iowa's case numbers have risen in recent weeks, causing some businesses to once again require workers and customers to wear masks, requirements that were eased earlier this summer as the number of COVID cases dropped significantly after vaccines against the virus became readily available.
The state's courtrooms in recent weeks returned to near normalcy. Jurors no longer are required to be spaced throughout courtrooms, and face coverings are no longer mandatory in courtrooms or court administration and clerk of court offices. Christensen ordered those and other precautionary measures after she shut down nearly all in-person court proceedings in March 2020 in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
During the shutdown, hearings were conducted via phone or video conferencing. Some proceedings were allowed to be conducted via written documents rather than before a judge.
In-person court hearings resumed in July 2020, though jury trials didn't resume until September.
In Sioux City to meet with 3rd Judicial District court staff and attend Chief Judge Duane Hoffmeyer's retirement program, Christensen said she, other judges and court administrators saw many positive results from the changes they were forced to enact during the pandemic.
"There certainly are things we probably never would have done but we had to," Christensen said.
A Lessons Learned Task Force has received recommendations from judges, lawyers, court workers and the public and is reviewing all the pandemic-related adjustments to determine which might remain part of the state's judicial procedures, which will be discontinued and others that may be modified.
The task force will review those recommendations at the end of August and make decisions. Some changes could be fairly easy, others may require tweaks to existing court rules. Larger changes may require legislative action. Christensen said any changes will not take effect until Jan. 1.
Virtual hearings by video or phone likely will become a permanent fixture in Iowa's court system, Christensen said. The use of those technologies can be more efficient than convening a hearing in a courtroom when no witnesses or evidence will be presented.