WATCH NOW: Iowa courts not yet facing renewed COVID precautions, chief justice says

SIOUX CITY -- As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs again, there currently is no intent to reimpose facial covering, social distancing and other requirements in Iowa's courts and judicial offices, the state's chief justice said Thursday.

"At the moment, is there a plan? No, but we are currently monitoring it," Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen said. "We are certainly paying attention to what's going on not only in our state, but the country."

COVID's Delta variant has led to thousands of new positive cases across the country, and Iowa's case numbers have risen in recent weeks, causing some businesses to once again require workers and customers to wear masks, requirements that were eased earlier this summer as the number of COVID cases dropped significantly after vaccines against the virus became readily available.

The state's courtrooms in recent weeks returned to near normalcy. Jurors no longer are required to be spaced throughout courtrooms, and face coverings are no longer mandatory in courtrooms or court administration and clerk of court offices. Christensen ordered those and other precautionary measures after she shut down nearly all in-person court proceedings in March 2020 in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}