WATCH NOW: Man in custody following high-speed pursuit in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A man is in custody Wednesday following a police pursuit that ended near Highway 20 in Sioux City.

Sgt. Steve TenNapel said Sioux City Police offered assistance to North Sioux City as they pursued a white pickup that was reported stolen from Sioux Falls, S.D.

TenNapel said the vehicle was traveling at more than 90 mph when it entered Iowa.

The driver went through downtown Sioux City, reportedly hitting several vehicles along the way.

The pursuit ended when the suspect was apprehended after driving onto a dead end road on 158th St., east of Sioux City.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Department and the Iowa State Patrol assisted the police agencies in this incident.

