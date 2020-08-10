You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: No injuries reported in North Sioux City apartment fire
alert top story

Northport Apartments fire

Firefighters work to contain a fire Monday morning at the Northport Apartments, 749 Streeter Drive in North Sioux City. Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- No injuries were reported in a Monday morning fire at a North Sioux City apartment complex.

Crews from several different fire departments were called to Northport Apartments, 749 Streeter Drive, shortly before 9 a.m. The fire was believed to have been started by lightning.

A representative from the Lutheran Social Services, the owner of the building, said all residents were able to evacuate the premises safely. The complex is considered a total loss.

The complex's residents -- individuals age 62 or older -- are staying temporarily at another Lutheran Social Services building located at the same property. 

