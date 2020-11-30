WATCH NOW: No injuries reported in Sioux City house fire

SIOUX CITY -- The cause isn't known to a fire that occurred at a Northside residence early Monday afternoon.
At around 12:50 p.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue spotted smoke coming from the roof of the single story home at 3512 Grandview Blvd.
Sioux City Assistant Fire Chief Robert Wilson said the fire likely started in the kitchen towards the back of the house, going up to the roof.
Wilson said the residence's two adults and three children weren't at home at the time of the fire. No one was injured in the blaze, which was quickly extinguished.
PHOTOS: Historic Sioux City fire houses and equipment
Fire wagon
Pumping Billy
Fire Station No. 4
Fire Station No. 4
Fire Station No. 1
Historical fire station
Corbett and Sullivan fire team
Fire Station No. 5.
1918 fire truck
Fire equipment
Fire equipment
Fire House No. 1
Fire House No. 3
Paddy and Prince
Fire equimpent
Fire House No. 5
Paddy & Prince 1908
Ambulance practice
Spread the word: Support local journalism via our Black Friday sale!
Psst ... do you know someone who would be interested in becoming a member like you?
We'd appreciate if you could let them know about the importance of local journalism and all the awesome benefits you’ve been enjoying as one of our members. And now would be a great time to let them know, because our Black Friday deal is available, and it's spectacular!
This week, new members can get a Digital Plus membership including full access to the e-Edition, no surveys and unlimited articles for only $5 for 5 months. That’s 90% OFF the original price … for 5 MONTHS!
Members like you make local journalism possible. That’s why we’re asking you to let your friends and family know just how important local journalism is to you and that they can become a supporter at a great rate.
Share this email with them, let them see all the amazing content you have access to as a member and let them know about the amazing deal we have available for a LIMITED time.
Haven’t fully convince them yet? Your membership comes with a gift membership to Digital Basic so give them a free month and let them enjoy a taste of local journalism for FREE!
Click here to get started.
And as always, thank you for being a member!
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.