WATCH NOW: Authorities investigating fatal shooting near Luton

LUTON, Iowa -- One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Monday outside a residence north of Luton.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said deputies responded to a report of shots fired with possible victims down at 1:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of 250th Street.

When they arrived at the scene, Sheehan said deputies found a female with a leg wound and a deceased male party, who appears to have died of gunshot wounds. He said the female victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Sheehan said neighbors reported that a male suspect fled the area before deputies arrived. Not long after the shooting was reported, authorities pulled over a vehicle south of town.

"We are at the very beginning stages of this investigation," Sheehan said. "At this point, we believe that we have the suspect detained. We believe that we have the suspect vehicle detained."

Sheehan said the victims' names likely won't be released until Tuesday at the earliest, pending notification of next of kin.

