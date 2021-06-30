WATCH NOW: Sioux City man sentenced to 55 years prison for Jan. 1 murder

Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings read a victim impact statement written by Jessica Kritis, Mia's mother, who said she could not bring herself to appear personally to face the person responsible for her daughter's death, though she said she would be willing to communicate with him while he serves his sentence.

"I got no good-bye ... just a phone call telling me my pride and joy had been murdered," Jennings read from the mother's statement. "She had no affiliation with the people you were mad at. You killed an innocent girl who had no idea what was going on."

Mia Kritis had lived in Texas with her mother and spent summers in Sioux City with her father. She moved to Sioux City last spring to spend her last year of high school living with her father.

"I had to use what should have been her graduation pictures for her funeral," her father, Christos Kritis, said in a statement that Robinson read in court. "I will work on forgiving, because that's what God would want, but for now, I hate you."