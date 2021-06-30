WATCH NOW: Sioux City man sentenced to 55 years prison for Jan. 1 murder

SIOUX CITY -- Mia Kritis planned to ring in 2021 with her boyfriend, but at the last minute decided to attend a New Year's Eve party at a Morningside home.
She arrived at 2636 Walker St. a little after midnight. Shortly after, at 12:49 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at the house, where Kritis and three of the other approximately two dozen people at the party had been struck by gunfire. Kritis, 18, was killed, the other three injured.
"She had a fun spirit that everyone loved. She will be deeply missed," family friend Stephanie Robinson said Wednesday after the sentencing of Christopher Morales, who pleaded guilty to firing the shots that killed Kritis and injured the others.
Morales, 20, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 55 years in prison in accordance with terms of a plea agreement. He pleaded guilty June 22 in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree murder, which was amended from first-degree murder, and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He must serve 35 years before he's eligible for parole. Had Morales gone to trial and been found guilty of first-degree murder, he would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Morales declined to comment to the court before he was sentenced.
Those who knew Kritis the best had plenty to say about a young woman who loved children and had planned to attend college this fall to become a pediatric nurse.
Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings read a victim impact statement written by Jessica Kritis, Mia's mother, who said she could not bring herself to appear personally to face the person responsible for her daughter's death, though she said she would be willing to communicate with him while he serves his sentence.
"I got no good-bye ... just a phone call telling me my pride and joy had been murdered," Jennings read from the mother's statement. "She had no affiliation with the people you were mad at. You killed an innocent girl who had no idea what was going on."
Mia Kritis had lived in Texas with her mother and spent summers in Sioux City with her father. She moved to Sioux City last spring to spend her last year of high school living with her father.
"I had to use what should have been her graduation pictures for her funeral," her father, Christos Kritis, said in a statement that Robinson read in court. "I will work on forgiving, because that's what God would want, but for now, I hate you."
Morales and three others were arrested in the days after the shooting, in which police said up to 27 shots were fired at the house. At his plea hearing, Morales admitted he fired nine or 10 shots from a semiautomatic rifle, striking Kritis and the other three victims, one of whom had Jennings read a victim impact statement in court.
"I am emotionally scarred by your senseless actions," the juvenile, referred to by the initials A.D., said in the statement. "I lost my best friend. Mia was only 18 years old and had so much life to live and you took that all away from her."
As part of Morales' plea agreement, a charge of going armed with intent was dismissed, as were three charges stemming from his Jan. 5 arrest. Morales also gave up his right to appeal his plea and sentence. He must pay $150,000 in restitution to Kritis' estate jointly with his co-defendants.
Morales was the second person charged in the shooting to plead guilty.
Anthony Bauer, 18, of Sioux City, who also had been charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty on June 2 to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. According to terms of his plea agreement, he will be sentenced to 50 years in prison and also must serve 35 years before eligible for parole. His sentencing is set for July 30.
Morales' brother, Carlos Morales, 18, of Sioux City, still faces charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm and is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 24.
Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, is accused of driving the three to and from the house and has pleaded not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 17.