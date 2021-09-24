WATCH NOW: Sioux City Police investigating Friday afternoon shooting

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon in the downtown.
Police were notified of a shots-fired incident at the 300 block of Nebraska Street at around 3:10 p.m. Friday, Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in a phone conversation.
An adult male suffered what was described as a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound" and was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
Police are still investigating the shooting and have not yet publicly identified a suspect.
At the scene, which was surrounded by yellow tape, officers milled about a black SUV and a black car, which had considerable visible damage to its front end. Later on, two tow trucks arrived to remove the vehicles.
