WATCH NOW: Sioux City Police investigating Friday afternoon shooting
breaking

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Police investigating Friday afternoon shooting

  • Updated
Sioux City shooting

Sioux City police investigate the scene of a shooting that was reported Friday in the 300 block of Nebraska Street. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City police investigate the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of Nebraska Street Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon in the downtown. 

Police were notified of a shots-fired incident at the 300 block of Nebraska Street at around 3:10 p.m. Friday, Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in a phone conversation. 

An adult male suffered what was described as a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound" and was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. 

Police are still investigating the shooting and have not yet publicly identified a suspect. 

At the scene, which was surrounded by yellow tape, officers milled about a black SUV and a black car, which had considerable visible damage to its front end. Later on, two tow trucks arrived to remove the vehicles. 

WATCH NOW: Raw video, Sioux City police investigate downtown shooting

