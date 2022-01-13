WATCH NOW: State probe into fatal Sgt. Bluff shooting continues

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will continue to investigate Wednesday's fatal shooting by a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy before handing the case over to prosecutors to determine if the use of deadly force was justified.

In the meantime, the two deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policies, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said at a news conference Thursday.

Sheehan said his office also will conduct an investigation into the incident to review the deputies' actions and their adherence to department policies. Both deputies, plus a Sergeant Bluff police officer who accompanied them, were wearing body cameras and captured the incident on video.

The names of the suspect and the deputies involved have not been released.

"The names won't be released until after interviews by the DCI," Sheehan told the Journal.

Once the DCI investigation into the use of force is concluded, the case will be forwarded to Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings for review. The investigation and review could take weeks to complete. The body camera video will not be available for release until after Jennings' decision, Sheehan said.

The deputies and Sergeant Bluff officer responded to a report of a burglary in progress at about 5:45 p.m. at the Woodford Mobile Home Park, 501 B St., where a witness had reported a male suspect trying to force his way into a mobile home.

When officers arrived, Sheehan said, the suspect "immediately advanced on the deputies with a tire iron."

One of the deputies fired his Taser, striking the suspect but not stopping him. The second deputy shot the suspect after being struck in the arm with the tire iron. Sheehan said the deputies administered first aid to the suspect until rescue personnel arrived and transported him to MercyOne Siouxland, where he died as a result of his gunshot wound.

Sheehan would not say how many shots were fired. He also declined to say where the bullet or bullets struck the suspect. That information will be released by the state medical examiner's office, which is performing an autopsy on the suspect.

The injured deputy was treated at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's and released. He was recovering at home Thursday, Sheehan said.

Sheehan praised the work of all law enforcement officers, who daily face potentially dangerous situations that could lead to them firing their weapons.

"This incident is a reminder that law enforcement officers continue to face situations that require split-second decisions," the sheriff said.

He said his office routinely conducts training exercises concerning use of force in dangerous situations.

"There's continuous training that officers are put through. We're trained to handle these situations," he said.

Though he didn't have a date at hand, Sheehan, who was elected to his first term in November, said it's been several years since a Woodbury County deputy had been involved in a shooting.

Prior to Wednesday's shooting, it's believed that the most recent fatal shooting involving a metro-area officer occurred on May 11, 2019, when Luis Quinones Rosa, 25, of South Sioux City, died after being shot in a shootout with South Sioux City Police Officer Brian Van Berkum outside a bar and liquor store at 1313 Dakota Ave. Van Berkum was wounded in the confrontation, but later returned to duty.

