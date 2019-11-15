You are the owner of this article.
WATCH: Woodbury County Sheriff's Office releases video of chase
WATCH: Woodbury County Sheriff's Office releases video of chase

  • Woodbury County Sheriff's Office

SIOUX CITY -- A Dakota City man faces charges of operating while intoxicated and eluding after leading a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy and other law enforcement officers on a chase that ended on Sioux City's north side early Thursday.

Michael Jorgensen, 40, was arrested on charges of eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while his license was revoked and numerous traffic violations.

He was taken into custody at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday at the conclusion of a chase that began on the U.S. Highway 75 bypass and ended near 46th Street and Floyd Boulevard.

Video from the deputy's in-car camera released Friday shows the deputy performing an authorized Pursuit Intervention Technique by bumping the rear of the passenger side of Jorgensen's Yukon sport-utility vehicle, causing it to leave the road, roll over and land on its top. The driver can be seen in the video exiting the vehicle and raising his arms in surrender before lying on the ground and being surrounded by authorities.

The deputy observed Jorgensen drive past him on the U.S. 75 bypass and began following him after running his license plate and learning Jorgensen's license had been revoked. The deputy attempted a traffic stop after Jorgensen exited and then re-entered the bypass at 46th Street. The pursuit continued onto Outer Drive, 28th Street, the Lake Forest Mobile Home park and Business U.S. 75.

Jorgensen admitted to drinking Fireball whisky and failed field sobriety tests but refused to submit to a breath test, according to court documents.

