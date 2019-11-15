WATCH: Woodbury County Sheriff's Office releases video of chase

SIOUX CITY -- A Dakota City man faces charges of operating while intoxicated and eluding after leading a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy and other law enforcement officers on a chase that ended on Sioux City's north side early Thursday.

Michael Jorgensen, 40, was arrested on charges of eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while his license was revoked and numerous traffic violations.

He was taken into custody at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday at the conclusion of a chase that began on the U.S. Highway 75 bypass and ended near 46th Street and Floyd Boulevard.

Video from the deputy's in-car camera released Friday shows the deputy performing an authorized Pursuit Intervention Technique by bumping the rear of the passenger side of Jorgensen's Yukon sport-utility vehicle, causing it to leave the road, roll over and land on its top. The driver can be seen in the video exiting the vehicle and raising his arms in surrender before lying on the ground and being surrounded by authorities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}