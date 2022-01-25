Wayne man sentenced to prison for stabbing

PONCA, Neb. -- A Wayne, Nebraska, man was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison for stabbing another man in Wakefield.

Javier Zavala, 37, pleaded no contest in October in Dixon County District Court to first-degree assault and terroristic threats.

District Judge Bryan Meismer sentenced Zavala to four-10 years in prison on the assault charge and one-three years for terroristic threats. Meismer ordered the sentences to be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Zavala confronted Anacleto Perez-Ramirez, 35, at a Wakefield home on Nov. 9, 2020, and accused him of kidnapping his wife before punching him and stabbing him multiple times in the back and legs. Zavala then asked Perez-Ramirez to get in his pickup truck or he would continue to stab him.

Zavala drove Perez-Ramirez to Wayne, where he let him go. Zavala was arrested four days later.

Charges of attempted first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, kidnapping and first-degree false imprisonment were dismissed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.