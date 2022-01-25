 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wayne man sentenced to prison for stabbing

  • 0

PONCA, Neb. -- A Wayne, Nebraska, man was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison for stabbing another man in Wakefield.

Javier Zavala, 37, pleaded no contest in October in Dixon County District Court to first-degree assault and terroristic threats.

District Judge Bryan Meismer sentenced Zavala to four-10 years in prison on the assault charge and one-three years for terroristic threats. Meismer ordered the sentences to be served concurrently, or at the same time.

How to protect your information from identity theft

Zavala confronted Anacleto Perez-Ramirez, 35, at a Wakefield home on Nov. 9, 2020, and accused him of kidnapping his wife before punching him and stabbing him multiple times in the back and legs. Zavala then asked Perez-Ramirez to get in his pickup truck or he would continue to stab him.

Zavala drove Perez-Ramirez to Wayne, where he let him go. Zavala was arrested four days later.

Charges of attempted first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, kidnapping and first-degree false imprisonment were dismissed.

People are also reading…

$1 for 13 weeks
Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer Will Start Testing New Omicron Targeted Vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News