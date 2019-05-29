WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Sunday.
The suspect entered Casey's General Store, 407 E. Seventh St., at about 10:21 p.m. with what appeared to be a blued snub-nose revolver displayed and demanded money from the clerk, police said. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
The Wayne Police Department described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male in his mid 20s, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 130-140 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black bandana over his face, dark sunglasses, a red bandana around his neck, a black-and-camouflage "Bone Collector" hat, a red-and-black checkered long-sleeve flannel shirt, blue t-shirt, black gloves, white tennis shoes with neon green markings and black pants.
Anyone with information can call the Wayne Police Department at (402) 375-2626.