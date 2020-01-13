You are the owner of this article.
Wayne woman sentenced to prison for selling meth in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- A Wayne, Nebraska, woman has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine in the Sioux City area.

Corissa Schwartz, 39, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 122 months in prison after pleading guilty in September to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Schwartz and others sold nearly 2 pounds of meth in the Sioux City area from October 2017 through January 2018. On two occasions, Schwartz, who has 25 convictions since 2004, sold meth in controlled drug buys with law enforcement.

Court stock
