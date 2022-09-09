While investigating fatal shooting, authorities find marijuana grow operation near Wisner, Nebraska

WISNER, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the Wednesday shooting death of a man at a rural Wisner residence, where authorities also found a marijuana grow operation.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Y Road.

The State Patrol said in a statement released Thursday that deputies found 65-year-old Gerald Ruskamp with a gunshot wound. Ruskamp was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"At this time, there are no suspects in custody in relation to the shooting investigation. The investigation remains ongoing," the statement said.

As troopers and deputies from Wayne and Cuming counties worked to secure the scene and surrounding area, a marijuana grow operation was discovered on the property, according to the statement.

Carl Ruskamp, 30, and Duane Ruskamp, 64, were both arrested on charges related to the grow operation. Both men are being held at the Thurston County Jail.