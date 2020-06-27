Whiting man arrested after assault, threatening victims with gun in Onawa

ONAWA, Iowa -- A Whiting, Iowa man was arrested in the early morning hours Saturday after an assault and shots-fired incident that transpired Friday night in Onawa.
According to a press release from the Onawa Police Department, at around 8:48 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area of an apartment building in the 1100 block of Ruby Street in Onawa.
Officers learned that two adult victims had been outside this apartment visiting. A vehicle drove past and stopped, and three adult males got out -- two of them began assailing the victims. One of the men struck a victim with a baseball bat during the assault and another displayed a handgun, threatening both the victims and then firing the gun.
One of the victims took photos of the vehicle and the attackers, according to the press release.
The vehicle was registered to 19-year-old Marvin Lynn Hildreth, Jr., of Whiting. Hildreth was identified in one of the photos taken during the assault. The other two men, who have not been named publicly, were also identified.
At around 1 a.m. Saturday, a Monona County Sheriff's Deputy and the Whiting Chief of Police made contact with Hildreth and he was taken into custody after a brief pursuit. The other two men were not with him.
Hildreth has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C forcible felony; reckless use of a firearm, an aggravated misdemeanor; and carrying weapons, a simple misdemeanor. He was held in the Monona County Jail.
An investigation is ongoing and further arrests are expected.
Multiple law enforcement agencies provided assistance to the Onawa Police Department, including the Monona County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State Patrol, the Whiting Police Department, the South Sioux City Police Department, the Sioux City Police Department and the Monona County Attorney's Office.
