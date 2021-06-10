Whiting man formally charged with murder for Luton shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Whiting, Iowa, man has been formally charged with murder for the May 31 shooting death of another man in Luton.

Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings on Wednesday filed a trial information containing charges of second-degree murder and going armed with intent against Marvin Hildreth Jr. An arraignment was scheduled for June 18 in Woodbury County District Court.

Hildreth, 20, remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.

According to court documents, Hildreth told sheriff's deputies he went to a home at 1932 250th St. to help with a disturbance. He's accused of shooting Mohr, 40, of rural Mapleton, Iowa, several times and shooting a woman, whom authorities have yet to name, in the hip before driving away.

The female victim told investigators that a man she did not know had driven up to the house, had words with Mohr, then fired several shots before driving away without saying anything. The woman, whose injuries were non-life-threatening, described a red car that the shooter had been driving, court documents said.

Hildreth was spotted driving a car matching the description given by the victim about half an hour later on Iowa Highway 141 near Sloan, Iowa. He was stopped and taken into custody without incident. A gun was in the back seat of the car.