Whiting man gets 55 years in prison for trying to shoot uncle

ONAWA, Iowa -- A Whiting, Iowa, man who tried to shoot his uncle was sentenced Friday to 55 years in prison.

A Monona County jury in September found Dylan Fouts guilty of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and driving while license revoked. He also pleaded guilty in unrelated cases to theft, eluding and a probation violation.

District Judge Roger Sailer sentenced Fouts to 40 years in prison in the attempted murder case and 15 years in the theft case. Fouts must serve 23.5 years before he's eligible for parole.

Fouts was found guilty of an April 24 incident in which he had gone to his uncle's rural Turin, Iowa, home and threatened to kill him before firing two shots at his uncle and aunt, who were in a metal building on their farm. The uncle fired back with a 9mm handgun and struck Fouts, who then fled in his vehicle.

Fouts' vehicle was found abandoned a mile away. Authorities found him several hours later in the attic of a house in rural Whiting, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound.

In October 2020, Fouts broke into a building at the same uncle's property and stole a vehicle.

