Whiting man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in fatal Luton shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Cases involving defendants who acted in the heat of passion are never easy, a judge said Friday.

Marvin Hildreth Jr.'s case fell into that category, District Judge James Daane said. The Whiting man had been called to a Luton home, where Russell Mohr and Carrie Pauley were engaged in some type of disturbance. Hildreth fatally shot Mohr, perhaps to protect himself. It's the type of case that jurors could have reasonably found Hildreth guilty or that he did nothing wrong.

Daane said he wasn't going to second-guess the attorneys' decision to resolve the case through a plea agreement in which Hildreth received a prison sentence significantly shorter than what he could have received had he gone to trial and been found guilty of second-degree murder for the May 31 shooting of Mohr, 40, of Mapleton, Iowa.

Hildreth, 21, of Whiting, Iowa, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter and going armed with intent. Rather than face a possible 50-year prison sentence if found guilty of second-degree murder, Hildreth was sentenced to 15 years for the two charges. He received an additional five years for guilty pleas to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and eluding in a Monona County case for a total sentence of 20 years in prison. He must serve five years before he's eligible for parole.

Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings told Daane he reached the plea agreement with defense attorney F. Montgomery Brown after extensive reviews of the case and evidence with investigators, Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies and Mohr's mother. He said he believed it was a just resolution to the case.

"We understand that nothing we do today can bring back Russell," Jennings said.

Hildreth was scheduled to stand trial next month for Mohr's shooting, which occurred at a home at 1932 250th St. in Luton. Few details of the shooting were disclosed in court Friday, but Brown said Hildreth was on his way to Montana to work when he began receiving calls and text messages from Pauley about troubles she was having with Mohr. Hildreth exited Interstate 29 at Sioux Gateway Airport and proceeded to her Luton home, where he encountered Mohr and used his firearm "under disputed circumstances," Brown said.

In documents previously filed in the case, Pauley told investigators that Mohr had come to her home, forced his way inside and threatened to abduct and harm her. Mohr was trying to force her into a pickup truck when Hildreth pulled up. The two had words, then Hildreth fired several shots, striking Mohr numerous times in the chest and Pauley once in her leg, before driving away without saying anything.

He was arrested a short time later near Sloan, Iowa, driving a car matching a description given by Pauley. A gun was found in the back seat. Pauley later told deputies she had called Hildreth for help after Mohr broke into her home.

Mohr's mother addressed Hildreth briefly before he was sentenced, telling him that after he competes his prison sentence, "I hope that you will be able to control your actions and your emotions."

Hildreth did not speak when offered the chance.

In the Monona County case, Hildreth pleaded guilty of firing a shot in the air with a handgun during a June 2020 assault outside an Onawa apartment building. He was arrested later that night after a brief police pursuit. Charges of going armed with intent, willful injury and carrying weapons were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

