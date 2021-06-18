Whiting man pleads not guilty of murder

SIOUX CITY -- A Whiting, Iowa, man pleaded not guilty Friday of fatally shooting another man in Luton.

Marvin Hildreth Jr., 20, entered his plea in Woodbury County District Court to charges of second-degree murder and going armed with intent. His trial was scheduled for Aug. 31.

He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.

According to court documents, Hildreth told sheriff's deputies he went to a home at 1932 250th St. to help with a disturbance. He's accused of shooting Russell Mohr, 40, of rural Mapleton, Iowa, several times and shooting a woman, whom authorities have yet to name, in the hip before driving away.

The woman, whose injuries were non-life-threatening, described a red car the shooter was driving. Hildreth was spotted driving a car matching the description about half an hour later near Sloan, Iowa. He was stopped and taken into custody without incident. A gun was in the back seat of the car.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Hildreth would face a 50-year prison sentence.

Hildreth is scheduled to stand trial in Monona County in September for his role in an incident in which he is accused of firing a shot in the air during an assault that occurred in Onawa, Iowa, in June 2020.

