Wife of Laurel homicide suspect charged with murder

LAUREL, Neb. — The wife of a man charged with killing four people in Laurel, Nebraska, now also faces murder and other charges.

The Nebraska State Patrol on Friday arrested Carrie Jones, 43, at her Laurel home on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and being an accessory to a felony. She is being held at the Antelope County Jail in Neligh, Nebraska, on a $1 million bond.

No court hearings have been scheduled.

A complaint filed in Cedar County District Court accuses Jones of killing Gene Twiford in his house at 503 Elm St. on Aug. 4, when the body of Twiford, 86, his wife, Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, were found shot to death in the burning home three blocks from Jones' home. The bodies were discovered shortly after firefighters and police who responded to an explosion and fire at 209 Elm St. found the body of Michele Ebeling, 53, who also had been shot.

Jones' husband, Jason Jones, 42, was previously charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 23.

The complaint said Carrie Jones destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed or altered physical evidence after the incident and she hid her husband in an effort to prevent his arrest. Jason Jones, who lived with his wife across the street from Ebeling, was arrested at their home about 24 hours after the bodies were discovered, and he was airlifted to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of serious burns over a large portion of his body.

The complaint gave no additional details on Carrie Jones' actions, and the affidavit for her arrest warrant was sealed upon the request of State Patrol Investigator Timothy Doggett.

In a news release, the State Patrol said the ongoing investigation included a forensic examination of phones owned by Carrie and Jason Jones. Newly discovered evidence showed Carrie Jones played a role prior to the deaths, the State Patrol said.

Investigators believe the Twifords were killed first, then Ebeling a short time later.

Search warrant affidavits filed in her husband's case show Carrie Jones was seen at Ebeling's home shortly after the explosion was reported, and she told police during an interview she had been there early that morning.

Authorities have searched the Jones residence twice and have seized two knives, four firearms and several boxes of ammunition. Also seized were iPhones, two Apple Watches, a MacBook and an iPad.

During the second search, authorities were looking for burned clothing and shoes matching impressions observed at the Twiford home. According to court documents, Carrie Jones had previously told investigators she peeled off Jason Jones' remaining clothing when he returned home. No burnt clothing was found during the search, but two pairs of shoes were seized.

According to court documents, Jones left receipts, including one for gas from a Laurel convenience store and another for a six-gallon gas canister from a Sioux City hardware store, at Ebeling's home, and surveillance camera footage from the convenience store showed Jones filling up gas canisters the evening before the fires. Authorities found a Ruger .57-caliber pistol Jones had bought in 2021 at the Twifords' home.

Jason Jones spent 82 days in the hospital before he was released and transferred to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he is being held without bond and continues to receive medical treatment.

Ebeling's fiance and two of Carrie Jones' neighbors in November were granted protection orders against her. All three said she threatened to kill them during confrontations in August and September.

During a court hearing, Jones denied the accusations, but District Judge Bryan Meismer left the protection orders in place, telling all parties, "The best thing that everybody can do is mind their own business."