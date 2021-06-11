 Skip to main content
Winnebago couple sentenced to federal prison for assault
Winnebago couple sentenced to federal prison for assault

OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, couple was sentenced to federal prison Friday for breaking into a home and assaulting two women.

Curtis Kearnes, 42, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 87 months in prison on charges of burglary and assault. Jalyssa Harlan, 28, was sentenced to 36 months for assault. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Kearnes and Harlan entered the Winnebago home without permission on June 19 and Kearnes attacked the two female occupants, ages 59 and 74. He punched them several times, breaking the nose of one of the women, and breaking the other woman's jaw. Harlan directed Kearnes to attack one of the women.

Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
