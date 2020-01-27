You are the owner of this article.
Winnebago man charged with sexual contact with minors
Winnebago man charged with sexual contact with minors

OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man pleaded not guilty Friday to having sexual contact with a minor.

Rodney Thomas, 40, is charged in a five-count indictment in U.S. District Court in Omaha with two counts of abusive sexual contact with a minor, two counts of offense against a minor while required to register as a sex offender and a single count of terroristic threats.

According to the indictment, filed Thursday, Thomas had sexual contact with two girls age 12-16 on Nov. 17. Thomas, who is required to register as a sex offender, also is accused of threatening to commit murder with the intent to terrorize others.

Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
