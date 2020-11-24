 Skip to main content
Winnebago man faces federal sexual assault charges
Winnebago man faces federal sexual assault charges

OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man has been charged with raping a woman while she slept.

Howard Bassette III, 40, was indicted Friday in U.S. District Court in Omaha on charges of aggravated sexual assault by force or threat, sexual abuse of an incapable victim and incest.

According to court documents, the victim told authorities that she was asleep in her bedroom in her Winnebago home on Nov. 9 and when she woke up, Bassette was on top of her. As she tried to push him off, he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her head into the bed. The woman finally got away and alerted others in the home to call police.

During an interview, Bassette told authorities the sex was consensual.

