OMAHA -- A federal jury has found a Winnebago, Nebraska, man guilty of having sexual contact numerous times with a girl before she was 12 years old and until she was 14.
Jurors in U.S. District Court in Omaha reached the verdict Thursday, finding Cyrus Free guilty of two counts of abusive sexual contact and single counts of abusive sexual contact with a child under age 12, aggravated sexual abuse of a minor and sexual abuse of a minor between age 12 and 16.
Free, 50, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison and up to life in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.
Free had sexual contact several times with a girl in Winnebago prior to March 25, 2015, before she was 12. He also was found guilty of having sexual contact with the same girl on numerous occasions between March 25, 2015, and April 19, 2017, after she had turned 12.