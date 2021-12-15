Winnebago man found guilty of manslaughter in fiancee's death

OMAHA -- Kozee Decorah's family had worked hard, urging prosecutors to charge Jonathan Rooney with murder rather than manslaughter.

They were thrilled when a superseding indictment upgraded Rooney's charge to second-degree murder. But at the conclusion of an eight-day trial Wednesday, they were back where they started.

A federal court jury found Rooney not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter for the May 2020 death of Decorah, whose burned remains were found near a remote cabin on the Winnebago Indian Reservation near Winnebago, Nebraska.

The verdict was devastating and heartbreaking for the family, said Stacey Schinko, one of Decorah's relatives.

"Part of the reason manslaughter was so upsetting is it put some of the blame for Kozee's death on her," Schinko said. "It was really a slap in the face today that (jurors) couldn't see it the way we see it."

Jurors, who deliberated for eight hours, also found Rooney guilty of obstruction of justice by destruction of evidence. The verdict means Rooney, 27, of Winnebago, will not face a potential lifetime prison sentence. The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 15 years, and obstruction is 20 years.

Sentencing was set for March 11 in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

"Right now, our biggest hope is he will get the maximum sentence," Schinko said.

Decorah called Winnebago Police at about 7:50 p.m. on May 16, 2020, and told them them she, Rooney and their infant son had gotten stuck on a muddy road in a remote area. Officers found an abandoned GMC Yukon, but no trace of the three. Just before midnight, conservation officers assisting in the search noticed a fire, which led them to a cabin, where an outhouse was on fire.

Rooney was found sleeping naked in the cabin with his 4-month-old son, one of three children he and Decorah had together. Rooney told officers he did not know where Decorah was, court documents said.

During an interview, Rooney told officers the two had found the cabin and started a fire in the grill to dry his clothes. They began arguing when Decorah asked him if he had been drinking or using drugs. He said Decorah hit him with something, and he pushed her out of the cabin, shut the door and went to sleep. The next thing he was aware of, he said, the officers were waking him up. Officers observed a blood smear on Rooney's arm, scratches on his shoulder and an injury on his cheek.

Officers found human remains and a burned cell phone in the fire. Dental records were used to determine the remains were Decorah's. An autopsy could not determine if there was trauma to Decorah's body before it was burned.

Schinko said Rooney's mother has been awarded custody of Decorah's three children, and her family has visitation privileges.

"Our mission is to make sure her children know her and how much she loved them," Schinko said. "We want to make sure she is not forgotten."

