Winnebago man gets five years in federal prison for sexual abuse

Howard Bassette III, 42, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of sexual abuse of an incapable victim.

The victim told authorities that she was sleeping in her Winnebago home on Nov. 9, 2020, and was awakened to Bassette on top of her. As she tried to push him off, he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her head into the bed. The woman escaped and alerted others in the home to call police.