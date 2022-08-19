 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winnebago man gets five years in federal prison for sexual abuse

OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man was sentenced this week to five years in federal prison for raping a woman while she slept.

Howard Bassette III, 42, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of sexual abuse of an incapable victim.

The victim told authorities that she was sleeping in her Winnebago home on Nov. 9, 2020, and was awakened to Bassette on top of her. As she tried to push him off, he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her head into the bed. The woman escaped and alerted others in the home to call police.

During an interview, Bassette told authorities the sex was consensual.

Following the prison sentence, Bassette will have five years of supervised release.

